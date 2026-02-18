Union Minister G Kishan Reddy slams Sonia, Rahul over Great Nicobar Project

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday for being against the Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project.

In a post on X, accused Sonia and Rahul Gandhi of attempting to "derail" the project with their "lies and distortions", stating that they have "failed miserably" after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) upheld environmental clearance for the project.

"On directions from international collaborators, the mother-son duo of Smt Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been going to a great extent to derail the Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project worth approximately Rs. 80,000 crores," he said in a post on X.

"To further derail the project and to orchestrate a campaign against the project, Sonia Gandhi also wrote an Op-Ed on September 5th in a leading English newspaper filled with lies and distortions. Now, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has cleared the Great Nicobar Island Project - a strategic initiative of the Government of India and categorically stated that it does not find any ground to interfere with the environmental clearance granted in 2022. The NGT has noted that there were 'adequate safeguards' built into the clearance conditions," he added.

G Kishan Reddy, hailing the National Green Tribunal order, said, "With this, another attempt of the mother-son duo of Sonia Gandhi-Rahul Gandhi has failed miserably. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates his life to building a strong Atma-nirbhar and Viksit Bharat, many have been working to put obstacles in India's development journey. However, their evil designs will not be realized as those opposing India and her rise will continue to fail." (ANI)

Also Read: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accuses Telangana government of Singareni Coal mismanagement