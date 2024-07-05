Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik launches book on ‘Kargil War’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Wednesday launched a book titled, 'Kargil War: The Turning Point' at Cariappa Hall, Rajendra Singhji Army Officers Institute, Bengaluru.

The book, authored by the former Commanding Officer of 2nd battalion of Rajputana Rifles (2 RAJ RIF) late Col M B Ravindranath, gives insight into the actions and operations of the battalion from May to July of 1999 during Operation Vijay.

The Battalion was instrumental in capturing an imposing feature 'Tololing' in the Drass Sector on June 12 and 13, 1999. It was the first success of the Indian Army and proved to be the turning point during 'Operation Vijay'.

Speaking on the occasion, Parnaik, who also commanded 2nd battalion of Rajputana Rifles in 1990-93, commended late Col M B Ravindranath for the in-depth narration of the valour and élan of the Indian Army. He also appreciated the contributions of Anitha Ravindranath, wife of Col Ravindranath and officers of 2 RAJ RIF in bringing out the publication. "This reflects the institute bonhomie and spirit of camaraderie of our forces," he said.

The governor, who was on a UN Mission in Angola, which was a highly volatile and conflict zone during the Kargil War, said that the book is a firsthand report from the warzone and highlights the acumen and gallantry of officers and troops of the regiment.

"The book delves into many leadership nuances and psychological aspects of warfighting," he said.

Parnaik said the book is very inspiring and it must reach the people aiming to join the armed forces. He suggested that the book must be in every school and college library.

Lieutenant General (Retired) Mohinder Puri, Anagha Parnaik, Anitha Ravindranath, Colonel (Retd) D Devasahayam along with former service chiefs participated in the book launch.

The 12-chapter book provides comprehensive details starting from 'The Gathering Storm', when the intrusions came to light in early May 1999, the unit movement from Kigam to Drass, the preparations, acclimatization and training of troops, followed by the planning and the attacks on Tololing on June 13 and Three Pimples on June 28, 1999.

The author has vividly described the challenges and gives a true picture of the combat realities. The author ends by highlighting the exceptional artillery fire support.

