Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu assures transparent probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash

MUMBAI: In a formal response to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday confirmed that the Black Box has been successfully recovered from the site of the tragic aircraft accident near Baramati.

The Union Minister’s letter on Thursday serves as an official acknowledgment of the gravity of the incident that claimed multiple lives, including that of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Minister Naidu began his letter by extending his deepest condolences to the families of those lost in what he described as an “unfortunate incident,” emphasizing that the Ministry is treating the matter with the “utmost seriousness.” The Ministry of Civil Aviation has moved swiftly to secure the crash site and initiate a high-level enquiry.

According to the letter, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched a formal probe under the AAIB Rules. Both AAIB and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) teams reached the site promptly.

The recovery of the flight data recorder or Black Box, is expected to provide critical insights into the aircraft’s final moments.

Investigators are currently examining technical records, operational logs, and physical findings from the site to establish a precise sequence of events.

Minister Naidu assured that the investigation would be “thorough, transparent, and time-bound,” adhering strictly to the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025.

Responding to Chief Minister Fadnavis’ concerns regarding future safety, the Union Minister stated that the government is taking “cognizance” of the request to prevent such recurrences.

“Necessary safety recommendations and regulatory/operational measures will be implemented in coordination with AAIB and DGCA upon receipt of the preliminary and final findings,” the Minister noted.

The Union Government also expressed its gratitude for the Maharashtra Government’s cooperation, citing the importance of local administrative support and site access in expediting the probe. The Ministry has committed to sharing key outcomes of the investigation with the state government as they become available. (IANS)

Also Read: Maharashtra mourns: Ajit Pawar cremated with full State honours