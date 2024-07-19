UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Eateries On Kanwar Routes To Display Owners' Names

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners.
This strict action comes just a day after the Uttar Pradesh police in Muzaffarnagar revoked its orders, making it "mandatory" for food outlets to flash the owners' names, following backlash from the opposition parties.
The new instruction mandates every food shop or cart to mention the name of the owner on the board.
The Chief Minister stated that the decision has been taken to preserve the sanctity of Kanwar pilgrims. As per the directive, every eatery, irrespective of it being a restaurant, a roadside dhaba, or even a food cart, will now have to state the name of the owner.
Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal alleged that Muslims, under the guise of Hindu names, sell non-vegetarian foods to pilgrims.
The minister claimed that some Muslims write names like Vaishno Dhaba Bhandar, Shakumbhari Devi Bhojanalaya, and Shuddh Bhojanalaya and sell non-vegetarian food.
Preparations across the state of Uttar Pradesh are going on in full swing as Kanwar Yatra is set to commence on July 22.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has also decided to emulate this move as the state police has also issued orders directing the eateries along Kanwar Yatra routes to display the owners' names on the board.
Haridwar's Senior Superintendent of Police, Pramod Singh Dobal, while addressing the media, informed that the ones running hotels, dhabas, or street food stalls have been ordered to display the proprietor's name, QR code, and mobile number at their shop.
The top cop warned that the violators will face strict action and will also be removed from the Kanwar route.
Meanwhile, the advisory had received fresh criticism from former Union minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who said this move will give rise to untouchability.
“Hasty orders from some over-zealous officials may give rise to the disease of untouchability... Faith must be respected, but untouchability must not be patronized,” Naqvi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
