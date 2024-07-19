UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Eateries On Kanwar Routes To Display Owners' Names

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners.

This strict action comes just a day after the Uttar Pradesh police in Muzaffarnagar revoked its orders, making it "mandatory" for food outlets to flash the owners' names, following backlash from the opposition parties.

The new instruction mandates every food shop or cart to mention the name of the owner on the board.

The Chief Minister stated that the decision has been taken to preserve the sanctity of Kanwar pilgrims. As per the directive, every eatery, irrespective of it being a restaurant, a roadside dhaba, or even a food cart, will now have to state the name of the owner.