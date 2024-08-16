UP: Prime Accused Arrested for Alleged Rape of 11-year-old Girl in Ballia

BALLIA: The prime accused has been arrested on suspicion of raping an 11-year-old girl here and then posting the act's video on the internet in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said it occurred in early August when the suspect visited a home where a friend lived. The accused was allegedly in the area, they said.

A case was registered on Sunday when the accused allegedly posted the video of the act on an online platform, they said. Circle Officer of the area Mohammad Faheem Quraishi said," We have arrested Kallu (20) in connection with a rape case of a minor."

The girl and the accused belong to the same village located within the Rasra police station limits, they said.

While the incident happened on August 6, one of the prime accused was at large, officials added. However, two people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The girl had gone to the house of another girl in the village for some work in the afternoon of August 6, where the accused -- Kallu -- was already present. The accused alleged raped the girl and filmed the act, Rasra Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said. Kallu also threatened to kill the girl if she narrated her ordeal to anyone, the officer said.

"The frightened girl didn't tell his family about the matter, but his family heard the information when Kallu uploaded the video on social media," he added.