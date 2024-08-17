UP: Sabarmati Express Derails Near Kanpur After 20 Coaches Collide with Track Obstruction

KANPUR: At least, 22 coaches of the Sabarmati Express, traveling from Varanasi to Ahmedabad, derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen stations in Uttar Pradesh early Saturday morning.

The derailment happened after the train's engine hit an object on the tracks. No injuries have been reported yet, according to officials.

The Indian Railways has arranged buses to take passengers to Kanpur, and they have also made plans for the passengers to continue their journey to Ahmedabad.