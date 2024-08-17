UP: Sabarmati Express Derails Near Kanpur After 20 Coaches Collide with Track Obstruction

KANPUR: At least, 22 coaches of the Sabarmati Express, traveling from Varanasi to Ahmedabad, derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen stations in Uttar Pradesh early Saturday morning.
The derailment happened after the train's engine hit an object on the tracks. No injuries have been reported yet, according to officials.
The Indian Railways has arranged buses to take passengers to Kanpur, and they have also made plans for the passengers to continue their journey to Ahmedabad.
ADM City Kanpur, Rakesh Verma, informed ANI that 22 bogies of the Sabarmati Express had derailed, but no one was injured.
The loco pilot reported that a boulder struck the front of the engine, causing significant damage.
Indian Railways stated that seven trains have been canceled and three have been diverted because of the derailment.
According to the Railways' train enquiry website, the derailment happened at 2:29 a.m. on Saturday, about 30 minutes after the train left Kanpur Central station, near Bhimsen.
Earlier, the Patna-Indore train passed on the same track without any issues at 1:20 a.m.
According to initial reports, a boulder might have struck the engine, damaging the cattle guard. A Railway Board official told PTI that the loco pilot mentioned a boulder had hit the cattle guard at the front of the engine, causing significant damage and bending it.
Taking to X, Union minister Ashwhini Vaishnaw wrote, “Sharp hit marks are observed. Evidence is protected. Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Uttar Pradesh police are also working on it.”
