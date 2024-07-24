Assam: Fire Breaks Out At Tripura Sundari Express Coach At Lumding Station

GUWAHATI: A major tragedy was avoided on Wednesday when a fire erupted in one of the coaches of the Tripura Sundari Express in Assam.

The incident unfolded when the train numbered 14620 Firozpur-Agartala Tripura Sundari Express carrying passengers was arriving at the Lumding Junction.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in what could have turned into a disaster but was averted due to the timely intervention of the railway authorities.

Reportedly, the Agartala-bound passenger train originated from Firozpur.

A technical snag is believed to be the reason behind the blaze that broke out at coach number 189/7 while entering the Lumding Junction.