Assam: Fire Breaks Out At Tripura Sundari Express Coach At Lumding Station

GUWAHATI: A major tragedy was avoided on Wednesday when a fire erupted in one of the coaches of the Tripura Sundari Express in Assam.
The incident unfolded when the train numbered 14620 Firozpur-Agartala Tripura Sundari Express carrying passengers was arriving at the Lumding Junction.
Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in what could have turned into a disaster but was averted due to the timely intervention of the railway authorities.
Reportedly, the Agartala-bound passenger train originated from Firozpur.
A technical snag is believed to be the reason behind the blaze that broke out at coach number 189/7 while entering the Lumding Junction.
After getting notified about this incident, concerned authorities immediately rushed to the scene to take stock of the situation and the flames were subsequently brought under control.
It may be noted that the Lumding Junction is currently undergoing repair works in light of this incident.
Chaos ensued soon after the fire erupted, leaving the passengers in a state of panic.
Recounting the harrowing ordeal, a passenger recalled that the people were frightened when the fire broke out while entering the station with some exiting the train. The occupant added that some even attempted to douse the flames by pouring water on it.
The passenger said that the concerned authorities responded swiftly and a firefighting team were able to bring the fire under control in a short span of time.
"The security personnel were on hand to calm down the frightened passengers," the passenger added.
A railway official privy to the matter informed that a fire broke out from the wheel of the train around 1,400 metres before entering the platform.
It caught the immediate attention of the co-pilot on the train, following which, swift action ensued as the flames were quickly extinguished by the firefighters, the railway personnel said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.