US ‘forced’ into ceasefire, says Iranian Supreme Leader’s India representative

NEW DELHI: The Iranian Supreme Leader’s representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, on Wednesday claimed that the United States was compelled to announce a ceasefire with Iran after failing to sustain the conflict, and asserting that continued hostilities would have led to further setbacks for Washington.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Ilahi said that the US decision to halt the war was not voluntary but driven by its inability to continue fighting.

“The US was forced to announce a ceasefire because it could not continue the war. They made a big mistake, and within the last 41 days, they wanted to stop the war but could not do it. Finally, when they realised they could not continue and would face further defeat, they announced a ceasefire,” he said.

On whether the ceasefire could pave the way for a lasting resolution, Ilahi indicated that peace would depend on the acceptance of Iran’s terms.

“With our conditions... if they accept our conditions, yes, it will be the end of this war,” he stated. Reflecting on the broader conflict, Ilahi maintained that Iran had no intention of engaging in war and described the situation as being imposed on the country.

“From the beginning, we did not want this war; it was imposed on us. We also realised that many people from different countries suffered because of it, which we did not want. We did not want to attack civilians in countries that were attacking us. We were always guided by humanity and international laws regarding war,” he said. (IANS)

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