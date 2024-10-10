Arunachal Governor Parnaik Sends Greetings to People on Durga Puja and Dussehra

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh governor Lt. General (retd) K.T. Parnaik said that Durga Puja and Dussehra embody the true essence of dharma, assuring all that, in the end, good will always prevail over evil.

In his festival message to the people of the state on Wednesday evening, the governor said the festivals also represent enduring high standards of ethics and moral principles that are deeply embedded in the fabric of society. The foundation and structure of our society must be built on values such as peace, honesty, truth, and love, all of which promote justice, he said. The governor exuded hope that the festivity will usher in the spirit of righteousness, justice, virtue, and dignity amongst the people. “On this joyous occasion, I call upon all my beloved people of Arunachal Pradesh to rise to the occasion and contribute their might to achieve our vision of a developed state,” he said in the message.

