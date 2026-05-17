Vijay retains home, admin as Tamil Nadu government finalizes portfolio allocation

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has retained key departments including Home, Public Administration and Police, as the newly formed government formally completed the allocation of portfolios among ministers sworn in on May 10, marking an important administrative step in the functioning of the state’s new government.

The portfolio allocation was approved by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar following recommendations made by the Chief Minister.

The announcement comes less than a week after Vijay and his Council of Ministers assumed office, with the new administration now moving towards establishing its governance structure and policy priorities.

The allocation reflects the government’s emphasis on maintaining direct control over core administrative and law-and-order matters while distributing development and sector-specific responsibilities among cabinet colleagues.

As Chief Minister, Vijay will oversee a broad range of departments, including Public Administration, Police, Home Affairs, Special Programme Implementation, Women Welfare, Youth Welfare, Children’s Welfare, welfare of senior citizens and differently abled persons, as well as Municipal Administration and Urban Water Supply.

The decision places some of the state’s most influential departments directly under his supervision.

N. Anand has been entrusted with Rural Development and Water Resources, including irrigation projects and poverty alleviation programmes.

Aadhav Arjuna will head Public Works and Sports Development, while Dr K.G. Arunraj has been assigned Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare. (IANS)

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