Meghalaya Minister Calls for Refuge for Khasis, Garos, Jaintias Fleeing Bangladesh

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma has said if required the state would provide shelter to Khasi Jaintias and Garos who are facing "torture" in Bangladesh.

He said this aid will be based purely on humanitarian grounds and not religion, supporting the cause as long it doesn't work against his people.

Sangma told reporters that the future is unpredictable. He also said if there was any trouble they might take shelter in India, and the nearby states.

The state should also look at how to respond in all such cases but with regard to providing humanitarian aid it is for the Government of India.

Meghalaya’s minister underlined that religion is not to be taken into account while helping people.