Meghalaya Minister Calls for Refuge for Khasis, Garos, Jaintias Fleeing Bangladesh

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma has said if required the state would provide shelter to Khasi Jaintias and Garos who are facing "torture" in Bangladesh.
He said this aid will be based purely on humanitarian grounds and not religion, supporting the cause as long it doesn't work against his people.
Sangma told reporters that the future is unpredictable. He also said if there was any trouble they might take shelter in India, and the nearby states.
The state should also look at how to respond in all such cases but with regard to providing humanitarian aid it is for the Government of India.
Meghalaya’s minister underlined that religion is not to be taken into account while helping people.
He warned that decisions made based on religion could affect how help is given but also affirmed that the Meghalaya administration will assist those who live in such areas.
This, he said affected communities of Bangladesh and others.
On the other hand, the Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier has increased various security mechanisms along 444 km stretch of international border with Bangladesh.
Border domination and management are some of the reasons behind this increase in vigilance. Currently there are comprehensive operations underway to stop illegal entry and smuggling activities.
IG BSF, Meghalaya, Harbax Singh Dhillon gave a special emphasis on troops and field commanders being fully aware about ongoing developments around themThe situation along international border is being closely monitored. This is to address unforeseen circumstances. Senior officers and commandants have been deployed at border. They have been instructed to maintain mission-ready posture.
In early July, students in various cities across Bangladesh took to the streets, calling for the end of job quotas for the relatives of those who participated in the 1971 war of independence.
