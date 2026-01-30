We are moving together on the same page: Shashi Tharoor after meet with Rahul, Kharge

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that he held “very good, constructive and positive” discussions with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge following the Lok Sabha legislator’s absence from a meeting of the party in Kerala last week, which had triggered speculation of reported differences.

Tharoor participated in a meeting that ran for a couple of hours at Kharge’s office in Parliament on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, the Thiruvananthapuram MP emphasized that he has always stood with the All India Congress Party and has actively participated in election campaigning.

“We had a discussion with my two party leaders, the LoP and the Congress president. We had a very good, constructive, positive discussion. All is good, and we are moving together on the same page. What more can I say?...I have always campaigned for the party, where have I not campaigned?” Tharoor said.

Further, as his home state of Kerala heads into Assembly elections soon, Tharoor, when quizzed about whether Thursday’s meeting touched upon the Chief Ministerial face of the Congress and whether he would be throwing his hat in the race, said that he is not interested in being a candidate as the Member of Parliament’s “job” remains suitable for him. “No, that was never discussed. I am not interested in being a candidate for anything. At the moment, I am already an MP and I have the trust of my voters from Thiruvananthapuram. I have to look after their interests in Parliament, that is my job..,” he said when asked if Kerala CM candiature was discussed The Congress MP also thanked Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for a “warm” discussion.

“Thanks to @INCIndia President @kharge ji and LS LoP @RahulGandhi ji for a warm and constructive discussion today on a wide range of subjects. We are all on the same page as we move forward in the service of the people of India,” Shashi Tharoor posted on X. (ANI)

