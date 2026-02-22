West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleges Bengali migrants targeted in other states

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday trained guns at the Centre as she reiterated her allegations of Bengali migrant workers being targeted in other states for speaking Bangla.

Addressing the Matra Bhasha Diwas event in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee slammed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list and alleged that the Centre wanted to capture West Bengal by force.

She alleged an “authoritarian” situation in India and asked the public to unite against the BJP.

The Chief Minister said, “Won’t tolerate humiliation of Bengal. What is your hurry to throw people of Bengal out of the voter list? You want to capture Bengal through force. They are too greedy to control Bengal. (This) Won’t happen.”

“You are controlling everything. There is an authoritarian-like situation in India. I say get united. I will give my life but won’t bow down,” she added.

She alleged that migrant workers from West Bengal are labelled as “Bangladeshis” in other states.

“We respect all languages. We keep our word to stand with people speaking any language, if they face any problem. I see people targeted due to speaking the Bangla language, called Bangladeshi in other states. Remember one thing, Bengali is not dependent on anyone,” the West Bengal CM said.

“Ban on chicken, ban on mutton. Next, they will try to ban wearing a saree... What did Bengali people do that they are being atrocized in other states? Is it a crime to speak in Bengali?” she asked.

In the run-up to the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee has, on several occasions, claimed atrocities against Bengali-speaking migrant workers. On February 12, she expressed shock and anger over the murder of Sukhen Mahato, a 24-year-old migrant worker from Purulia who was working in Pune, Maharashtra. She termed the incident a hate crime and demanded immediate arrest and strict punishment for those responsible. (ANI)

