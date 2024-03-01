West Bengal: Rongring Lepcha Cultural Society Receives World Summit Award for Language Preservation

WEST BENGAL : The Rongring Lepcha Cultural Welfare Society (RLCWS) in a remarkable achievement has earned the prestigious World Forum Award for the year 2023. The award was conferred in the category of "Culture and Heritage". This recently announced recognition thus successfully praises the association's pioneering use of latest technology in digital world with a view to preserve and promote ancient, traditional Lepcha language in the country.

The RLCWS in the Upper Salimbong area of Kalimpong in West Bengal has received international acclaim for its initial flagship project which is "Rongring Online Language Classroom". This program successfully stood out solely for its innovative approach to language preservation that has a profound impact on a global audience. With the help of successful implementation of the language across the digital platforms, it has significantly revitalized the Lepcha language.

Under the auspices of the United Nations and supported by leading organizations such as the European Union, the World Summit Awards celebrate digital innovation across sectors RLCWS emerged from India as the sole recipient at in 2023, highlighting the impressive nature of the ongoing progress. The Darjeeling MP and BJP National Spokesperson, R Bista had warmly congratulated RLCWS on this important victory. He commended the youth congratulating them for their vision across the various digital platforms for such a noble cause. Bista also highlighted the important role of digital innovation in today's era.

He also addressed the urgent social challenges and appreciated the exemplary efforts. MP Bista further lauded the unwavering commitment of RLCWS to preserve the linguistic vitality of Lepcha and described their achievement as a source of great pride for the entire region, state and tribes of India. He commented the recognition of RLCWS’ efforts is an inspiration to others as it shows the transformational power of grassroots projects around the world.