‘Why is PM Narendra Modi silent?’: Congress’ Manickam Tagore attacks BJP

Chennai: Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, Tamil Nadu Congress President Manickam Tagore on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of using temples to raise funds, alleging that the reported financial irregularities had exposed serious concerns.

Addressing a press conference here, Tagore alleged that a financial scam involving donations to the Ayodhya Ram Temple had taken place and questioned why the Prime Minister had not responded to the issue.

“There has been a financial scam involving funds ranging from Rs 7 crore to Rs 7.5 crore related to the Ayodhya Ram Temple. I don’t understand why the Prime Minister has remained silent on this issue. The RSS and the BJP have been raising funds by using temples. The reason the BJP says temples should be handed over to devotees is to gain access to the money there. The BJP is following the same pattern in every state,” Tagore said. (ANI)

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