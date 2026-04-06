‘Winds of change blowing in Kerala’: Mallikarjun Kharge predicts UDF sweep

Idukki: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday that winds of change are blowing in Kerala and the Congress-led United Democratic Front is sure to form the government after the April 9 elections. “Change is coming. You be ready, and if you all support, definitely Congress will come… 100 per cent this time”, he said, adding: “Today, after our strong victory in local body elections across Idukki, it is clear the people are shifting towards the UDF.” Addressing an election meeting here, Kharge predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not a single Assembly seat, saying the people of Kerala are aware and educated enough to understand the BJP’s communal and divisive designs. The Congress president alleged a hidden pact between the ruling Left Democratic Front and the BJP and said that they are two sides of the same coin. (IANS)

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