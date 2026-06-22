Yoga boosts India’s soft power: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Mumbai: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said that Yoga has emerged as one of India’s most influential contributions to the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, transforming an ancient civilisational practice into a global movement for health, harmony and holistic well-being.

Addressing the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations organised by the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) at the iconic Gateway of India, Sonowal said the worldwide acceptance of Yoga reflects India’s growing soft power and the increasing relevance of its ancient wisdom in promoting wellness and sustainable living.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the International Day of Yoga has evolved into a global people’s movement towards wellness and health. Yoga has become a symbol of India’s civilisational wisdom, strengthening Bharat’s cultural influence and global leadership in wellness,” Sonowal said. The celebrations witnessed participation from over 10,000 people across Mumbai Port Authority locations, including around 5,000 participants at the flagship event at the Gateway of India. Seafarers, NCC cadets, CISF personnel, school students, maritime professionals, port employees and citizens took part in the programme.

Participants joined the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address and yoga session from Kolkata’s historic Red Road. Trained instructors later conducted the Common Yoga Protocol at the Gateway of India and other MbPA locations.

Sonowal said Yoga is not merely a form of exercise but a way of life that promotes physical fitness, mental resilience and inner balance. He credited Prime Minister Modi for securing global recognition for Yoga through the United Nations and positioning India as a leading advocate of preventive healthcare and holistic living.

Observed under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” the celebrations also included sessions at Jawahar Dweep, Pir Pau, residential colonies, hospitals and nearly 20 vessels anchored in Mumbai Harbour. The event concluded with a collective reaffirmation of health, discipline and well-being, celebrating Yoga as India’s enduring gift to the world, stated a press release.

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