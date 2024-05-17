Climate Change Linked to Worsening Neurological Conditions, Mental Health Issues: Study

LONDON: A recent study from University College London sheds light on alarming impact of climate change on neurological disorders and mental health. Led by Professor Sanjay Sisodiya. Researchers delved into neuroscience literature. They uncovered how extreme heat and climate-related disasters exacerbate these conditions. The findings were released Wednesday. They underscore a critical need for understanding and action. The world grapples with escalating temperatures.

The study reviewed 332 reports. It highlights intricate relationship between environmental factors and 19 neurological conditions. These include Alzheimer's epilepsy and stroke. Psychiatric disorders like depression and anxiety were also examined. It reveals a disturbing trend. As temperatures soar.

Sisodiya emphasizes the risks of those with neurological diseases in face of extreme heat. "The brain's ability to thermoregulate is compromised" he explains. This suggests direct correlation between environmental stressors and neurological health. Extreme weather events such as storms and wildfires can trigger acute mental health crises. These crises exacerbate anxiety. Depression worsens. Suicidal ideation also worsens.

Mental health disorders including depression and anxiety, also show strong association with increased ambient temperature. Extreme weather events like storms and wildfires further can exacerbate psychiatric conditions which leads to heightened cases of anxiety and depression.

Neuroscientist Burcin Ikiz stresses the brain's stress response to rising temperatures which can result in inflammation and cognitive degeneration. Furthermore, Sisodiya emphasizes the importance of reducing emissions. Implementing effective weather alerts is also crucial. Simple measures like staying indoors during peak sun exposure, staying hydrated and ensuring adequate supply of medication are crucial for mitigating the impact of climate change on neurological and mental health.

“What scares me most about this scenario is that by 2050, not only will we see an explosion of people with neurological disorders, but it will happen in our 40s and 50s instead of 70s and 80s because our brains are bombarded by different stresses like heat, pollution and microplastics,” added Ikiz, the founder and chair of the International Neuro Climate Working Group.