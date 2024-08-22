Aryabhatta Science Centre Celebrates National Space Day with AI Seminar and Student Competitions

NAGAON: On the occasion of National Space Day, Aryabhatta Science Centre, Nagaon, under the aegis of the Society for Socio-Economic and Environmental Protection (SSEAEP) organized a slew of programmes including seminar, interaction programme and competition among eminent scientists and students at Maruwari Hindi High School on Tuesday. Along with professor Namita Ojha and Professor Bhargav Deka from Nowgong Girls’ College, over 22 students from various schools, participated in the event. The topic of the seminar as well as other competitions was “Artificial Intelligence: Possibilities and Concerns.”

Professor Dr B P Sharma from Tezpur Central University and Sumit Das, Accounts Officer, Office of Inspector of Schools, Nagaon, attended the event as special keynote speakers and spoke on the topic in details.

Besides, a competition was held among the students, and two winners, Priyabrata Yogi from Phulaguri Higher Secondary School and Shahin Ahmed from Nagaon Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, were selected for participation in the state-level competition. They will represent Assam in the national-level competition to be held at the Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai on November 20.

