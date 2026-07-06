Meta Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance Policy on CSAM, Says AI Proactively Detects Violations

New Delhi: Meta on Sunday said it maintains a zero tolerance policy towards the solicitation or sharing of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), including through advertisements, asserting that it uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology to proactively detect and remove violating content while continuously strengthening its safeguards against offenders.

In a statement, a Meta spokesperson said the company is in a constant battle with criminals who attempt to evade its detection systems by hiding among its 3.5 billion users.

“Meta has a zero tolerance policy for soliciting or sharing CSAM, including in ads. We use advanced AI technology to proactively detect violating content and individuals, but we are in a constant battle with criminals who hide among our 3.5 billion users and try to evade our detection,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Meta’s expert teams are continually improving the company’s defences, developing new technologies to identify predators, blocking links to websites hosting abusive content, and sharing intelligence with other technology companies to help them take action. The statement comes after reports that Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to summon Meta officials over advertisements allegedly promoting child sexual abuse that appeared on Instagram. (IANS)

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