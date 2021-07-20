Ahead of Bakri Eid Celebrations, #BakraLivesMatter Trends in India

Every year, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) spends millions of dollars on advertising and lobbying to advocate for animal rights.

However, the organisation has been chastised on several occasions for being factually wrong and hypocrisy in calling out religious customs of one religious group while ignoring those of another for reasons linked to animal mistreatment.

For example, during last year's Raksha Bandhan celebration, PETA advocated for a 'leather-free' Raksha Bandhan. Gujarat residents were perplexed after seeing large advertisements from PETA India urging people to refrain from wearing leather during Raksha Bandhan in order to preserve cows. Netizens rushed to Twitter to question PETA where they thought leather was used during the Raksha Bandhan celebration, criticising them for their ill-timed and irrelevant campaign for cow preservation. In response to the outcry, PETA India published a statement claiming that their message had been misinterpreted and that they were campaigning for cow protection on a day when brothers swore to defend their sisters.

To make a point to PETA about making relevant arguments when it comes to calling out religious practises that genuinely hurt animals, netizens recommended PETA campaign for a bloodless Bakri Eid, which will begin in a few days and involves the sacrifice and consumption of goats.

Netizens created the hashtag #BakraLivesMatter, akin to the worldwide anti-racism movement #BlackLivesMatter, which is currently one of India's top trends.

Some of the tweets of netizens suggesting PETA how to go about business are as follows:

"#BakraLivesMatter #ThisEidSacrificeYourEgoNotGoat#SaveOurGoatBrothers. Just some hashtags for you @PetaIndia."





"All Animals Are Equal No Animals Should Be Harmed In Any Manner. @PetaIndia Stop Discrimination, Fearing, Favouritism & Exception Against Any Particular Community Take Stand for The Cause. Humanity Above All. 🙏#BakraLivesMatter."





All Animals Are Equal No Animals Shoud Be Harmed In Any Manner. @PetaIndia Stop Discrimination, Fearing, Favouritism & Exception Against Any Particular Community Take Stand for The Cause.

Humanity Above All. 🙏#BakraLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/kLqBZ1mttD — अनिकेत यादव 🇮🇳 (@Call_Me_Anni) July 17, 2020





In spite of allegations of selective outrage on behalf on PETA, it is to be mentioned that last year PETA received a tremendous reaction for their campaign asking people to go vegan and avoid the slaughter of goats on Bakri Eid. The billboard was removed after an official complaint was filed with the Lucknow police for 'hurting religious sensibilities.'





Also Read - Pegasus Row: Amnesty International 'Working Overnight to Defame India' Says Assam CM, Demands its Ban

Also Watch



