Float or Teppam Festival is being celebrated in Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Madurai: The city of Madurai in Tamil Nadu gained its identity during the period of the Sangam. The city has undergone several cultural, social, and political transformations as it was ruled by several dynasties. From the Vijayanagar Dynasty to British rule, the city has witnessed varied culture and people. The diversity itself is quite rich in terms of cultural heritage. And eventually, after India's independence, Madurai in Tamil Nadu became a famous tourist destination with lots of religious temples, ancient architecture, royal fairs, and festivals.

What is the Float or Teppam Festival?

Teppam festival is one of the well-known festivals of South India which is quite similar to lights and glorious, Diwali, Durga Puja, Navaratri, etc. Teppam festival is also referred to as float festival and it is mainly celebrated in the temple town of Tamil Nadu, Madurai. The ceremony takes place on the full moon evening in the month of January or February. This year the Teppam or float festival is being celebrated on January 28, 2021. During this Teppam festival, the rituals are performed on the waters of Mariamman Teppakulam Lake which is located next to Meenakshi Amman Temple.





The origin:

During the 17th century, the ruler of Madurai, King Thirumalai Nayak started this festival for the first time and he named it the Teppam or Float festival. The main ceremony was to take the idols on a boat and get them to cross the lake, on the King's birth anniversary which came into effect after the lake was formed over an area of 5 km with a huge mahal on an island. River Vaigai fed its freshwater to the lake which is located to the east of Meenakshi Temple.

The Significance of this festival:

During this festival, the devotees worship God Sundaresa; an incarnation of Lord Shiva, and the goddess Meenakshi, who is believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Parvati. The deities are headed with pearl crowns and ride on a golden bull. Throughout the festival, the devotees have on red and yellow coloured clothing and dance altogether by spraying coloured water in devotion and joy which is quite similar to Holi. The festival lasts for around twelve days and people worship and celebrate this festival with devotion.

How actually is it celebrated?

During this festival, the two deities i.e. Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareshwar are beautifully embellished during the day. Then the idols are taken to the lake called the MariammanTeppakulam through gold palanquins along with musicians and devotees. Pandals were created where the deities are kept to worship. Then the idols are taken for a boat ride which is beautifully adorned with flowers, garlands, lamps, and lights. Ropes are tied to the boat and the huge numbers of devotees pull the rope and participate in the procession. Then the idols are taken to an island in the evening which is well decorated with beautiful lights and lamps. Firecrackers are burnt to amuse the crowd. The ceremony and the rituals are just mesmerizing and heavenly to watch during that time.

Devotees from various corners of the world visit Madurai to witness the beauty and heavenly festival. For twelve days, the float festival is being celebrated with devotion and joy.

