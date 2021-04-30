Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee Succumbs to COVID-19 Infection

New Delhi- Considered one of the finest legal minds in the nation, Soli Sorabjee, former Attorney General succumbs to the coronavirus infection at the age of 91.

Sorabjee was a senior lawyer and was awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan for his major contribution in the legal field through which he helped countless poor and downtrodden people.

The eminent jurist was undergoing COVID-19 treatment in a private hospital in Delhi.

This morning, CJI NV Ramana paid tribute to Soli Sorabji in the court by stating, "Sad news. One of our legal luminaries and human rights activists, Soli Sorabjee, passed away. May his soul rest in peace."

"Soli J Sorabjee served the office of Attorney General of India twice with great distinction. His humane and compassionate approach defined his legal work. His body of work, spread over nearly seven decades, in defending the fundamental rights and human rights is of international repute. He will be remembered as a legend who added strength to the pillars of democracy," remarked the Chief Justice of India.

Considered a doyen among the legal luminaries, Soli Sorabjee was born in Mumbai in 1930. His illustrious tenure in the legal field begun in 1953 when he started practicing law with the Bombay High Court. The Supreme Court, in 1971 designated him as the senior counsel.

Sorabjee first became Attorney General in 1989 and again from 1998 to 2004.

Mr. Sorabjee was appointed a UN Special Rapporteur for Nigeria in 1997. He was internationally acclaimed as a passionate human rights champion who had been a votary of protection of fundamental rights. He was the chairman of the UN Sub-Commission on Promotion and Protection of Human Rights from 1998 to 2004. He was also a prominent member of the UN Sub-Commission on the Prevention of Discrimination and Protection of Minorities. He was also a member of the UN world court or the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague from 2000 to 2006.

One of his notable achievements in the field of constitutional law was ensuring Indian victory over Pakistan in the Internation Court of Justice for the Atlantique drowning case in 1999.

Following the 2008 Mumbai Terror attack, Sorabjee filed a PIL in the Supreme Court directing the centre to provide adequate training and efficient equiments to the police force enabling them to counter terrorism effectively and protect the citizens' right to life.

Many prominent leaders including Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa sarma offered their deep condolences on the death of the eminent jurist.





How much we are pained at the loss of one of India's illustrious jurists, a tall Constitutional expert and former Attorney General, Soli Sorabjee. We shall forever cherish his towering contributions to the Indian jurisprudence.



May his soul get eternal peace. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/gJI5FRenTe — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 30, 2021





Saddened to learn about the demise of former Attorney General of India, eminent jurist and legal luminary, Soli Sorabjee. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 30, 2021

Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi acknowledged Mr Sorabjee as an outstanding lawyer and an intellectual who was at the forefront to help the poor and downtrodden.





Shri Soli Sorabjee was an outstanding lawyer and intellectual. Through law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden. He will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures India's Attorney General. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2021

Soli Sorabjee is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Sorabjee and his wife together tested positive for the novel coronavirus. While his wife recovered, Sorabjee succumbed to the deadly infectious disease because he had underlying co-morbidities.

Also read- COVID-19 Case Detected at Nongmahir Boating Festival, Meghalaya Govt Orders 10 Days Quarantine for Attendees

Also watch- BPF Leader Pramilarani Brahma confident about their victory











