Former Big Boss 10 Contestant & Self-Proclaimed Godman, Swami Om Passed Away

Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Vinodanand Jha who was popularly known as Swami Om passed away on Wednesday at his residence in Loni, Ghaziabad near Delhi. His body will be cremated today at Nigam Bodh Ghat in the national capital.

As per reports, the self-proclaimed godman was unwell for the last few months. He had tested positive for the novel coronavirus three months ago. Though he recovered from the infection, he was not able to walk as he had become extremely weak. He died due to paralysis on Wednesday morning, cited by Om's friend Mukesh Jain.

Swami Om made headlines with his cheap tricks on Bigg Boss 10. Apart from passing filthy remarks and stealing other contestants' toiletries, he shocked everyone when he threw his pee on co-contestant Bani J during a task. Post-incident; host Salman Khan removed Swami Om from the show. This led to him speaking against Khan and Bigg Boss on numerous occasions. He had even threatened to damage the set along with his followers.

The controversial self-proclaimed godman gained fame and notoriety for his annoying antics and derogatory comments on women. He also had a number of criminal cases against him. In 2017, a woman had lodged a complaint, alleging that Om, along with his associate named Santosh Anand, outraged her modesty.

The Controversies related to him:

He was accused of molesting and threatening a woman in 2017. According to reports, the woman was allegedly wrongfully restrained by Swami Om and Anand when she was going home and they started abusing her and indulged in objectionable acts.

In 2017, he created headlines by claiming that the recent Uttarakhand earthquake happened because he was ill-treated on Bigg Boss.

When Swami Om was thrown out of the BB house, he alleged in a news interview that the makers of the show kidnapped him. He called Salman Khan an ISI agent and anti-national. He said Salman once brought a vegetarian dish that was cooked with fish oil and had drugs.

In January 2017, Swami Om was invited to a news channel and Swami Om to throw water on the news anchor when the panel members questioned his filthy behaviour and indecency.

Swami Om in a news channel he reportedly passed notorious comments on a woman which led to a fight in which he was beaten.

He also threw his pee on Big Boss 10 co-contestants Bani J and Rohan Mehra which led to eviction from the house.

Swami Om threatened to halt the shooting of the finale of Bigg Boss 10. He also told the makers he and his union would go violent on them if he wasn't declared the winner.







Also read: Here's All About Andy Jassy- the Man who will Replace Jeff Bezos as Amazon CEO

Also watch: Assam Govt's Sneha Sparsh Scheme, A Boon for Underprivileged Children