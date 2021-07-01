Union Cabinet approved India-Nepal MoU for joint research activities

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to two pacts signed between India and Nepal for joint research activities of matters of mutual interest such as cross-border health issues, ayurveda or traditional medicine and medicinal plants, as well as climate change.



One such Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Nepal Health Research Council (NHRC) on November 17 last year and the second one on January 4 this year, respectively.

The objectives of these pacts also seek collaboration on joint research activities related to non-communicable diseases, mental health, population-based cancer registry, tropical diseases (vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, malaria), influenza, clinical trial registry, health research ethics, capacity building through exchange of knowledge, skills tools and fellows and collaboration for adoption of tools, guidelines, protocols and best practices related to health research.

Each party shall fund the components of the research approved under the MoUs to be conducted in their country or may apply jointly for third party funding.

For the exchange of scientists under approved collaborative projects, the sending party shall bear the cost of travel of visiting scientists whereas the receiving party will provide the accommodation and living expenses of the scientist and researcher. (IANS)

Also Read: Former CM Sonowal likely to get Induction in Modi Cabinet, Reaches Delhi

Also Watch: