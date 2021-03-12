Will continue campaigns on wheelchair, if necessary: Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: Injured West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday vowed to get back to canvassing for the upcoming Assembly elections within the next couple of days.



Releasing a video clip from her hospital bed at SSKM where she was rushed to late Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress supremo said: "I received injuries in my leg and ligaments. Hopefully I will be discharged in a couple of days.

"There will be problems in my leg but I shall not cancel any of my political programmes. I will take part in the campaigns on a wheelchair, if necessary".

She also appealed to all her party workers and supporters to maintain discipline and peace across the state. "I urge everyone not to indulge in any action that will disrupt normal life," she added. Banerjee hoped that she would be able to get back to her work in the next two-three days. "I will manage it. I will not waste any of my scheduled meetings," she promised.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Bengal unit on Thursday demanded a high-level probe into the incident in which Mamata Banerjee had received leg injuries on Wednesday evening.

A delegation led by BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta and Shisir Bajoria went to the office of the Election Commission (EC) and demanded release of the original footage of the incident and the place of occurrence. "We demand the immediate release of the video footage of the incident. If that is not done the EC will be held responsible for the entire security lapse. If the chief minster of the state is not secure then what about the security of common voters in Bengal during the elections," said Dutta, praying for the Trinamool chief's speedy recovery.

Purba Medinipur's District Magistrate Vibhu Guel, police superintendent Praveen Prakash and the state's deputy inspector general of police (DIG-Midnapore range) Kunal Agarwal on Thursday visited the spot near Birulia Anchal. They also spoke to locals and recorded the eyewitness' versions.

However, sources at the state-run SSKM Hospital on Thursday said that Mamata Banerjee is stable, she is likely to get discharged from the hospital immediately.

A six-member medical board examined Banerjee on Thursday informed that there is a fracture in her left leg. They also got all the blood test reports of the CM which said the sodium level in her body has gone down. But her condition remained stable, though she had pain and swelling in the left leg.

"She is now stable, but still has pain in her left leg. She will undergo X-Ray and CT scan again," said Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, the director of SSKM Hospital. He, however, did not disclose any specific details about the CM's discharge date. (IANS)

Also Read: TMC alleges conspiracy over 'attack' on Mamata; BJP calls it 'drama' demands probe

Also Watch; Assam Polls 2021: AGP Candidate Prithiraj Rabha Files Nomination

