Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Opens India’s 2nd NCFL at Dergaon

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today virtually laid foundation stones of several projects, besides inaugurating some projects, including a national cyber forensic laboratory in Assam.

Shah said, "The Modi government has repealed the three British-era criminal laws and introduced three new Indian laws for the criminal justice system. These new laws place significant emphasis on police investigation based on forensic science laboratories and efforts to ensure punishment for offenders."

The Union Home Minister inaugurated India's second National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NCFL), second only to the one in Delhi, at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy at Dergaon.

Shah emphasized that cyber security is extremely important for citizens, and therefore, the first NCFL was established in New Delhi in 2019, which helps protect citizens' hard-earned money from cyber criminals. "Since digital payment is the need of the hour in all strata of life, we need to lay emphasis on this front," he said and added that the second NCFL in Assam would safeguard the earning citizens across all eight states in the Northeast.

"Furthermore, the NCFL will also prove instrumental in strengthening national security by countering those who use the dark net for narcotics, arms smuggling, and attempting to infiltrate by exploiting gaps in India's border," he said, adding, "Through the NCFL at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, policemen from all eight states of the Northeast will work 24 hours a day to protect the country's border, help in the fight against narcotics and smuggling, and secure the earnings of citizens."

Shah said that many facilities, like the BSF residential quarters at BSF headquarters in Guwahati and barracks for 360 personnel and a 30-bed hospital of the ITBP at Sonapur, have also been inaugurated for the soldiers of the Central Armed Police Forces, like the ITBP and Assam Rifles, who protect our borders. Shah also laid foundation stones for administrative and residential facilities at the IG Headquarters of the Assam Rifles in Srikona, the mine unit of the Assam Rifles in Silchar, and the regional headquarters of the Assam Rifles in Jorhat.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The NCFL has been developed with the Central Government's support and will strengthen the police academy's scope. On the Union Home Minister's recommendations, the academy has been reconstituted as a national police academy, which has already conducted training for the Manipur and Goa police personnel. It continues to receive requests for training of police of other states."

