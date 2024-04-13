115 crorepatis vying for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly seats: Social Organization Report

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: As many as 115 out of total 142 candidates contesting the April 19 assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh are crorepatis, a social organization report said.

According to the report of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Arunachal Pradesh Election Watch, released on Wednesday, 81 per cent of the contesting candidates have wealth in crores.

The ADR made the observation after analyzing the self-sworn affidavits of 142 out of 143 contesting candidates. The affidavit of one candidate was not available on the Election Commission website. A total of 131 out of 184 candidates were crorepatis in the 2019 assembly polls, the report said.

Among the major political parties, 57 out of 59 BJP candidates, 16 out of 20 National People's Party (NPP) candidates, 13 out of 19 INC candidates, and nine out of 11 candidates from People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

Among the candidates, BJP nominee and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who was elected unopposed from Mukto seat in Tawang, is the wealthiest having both movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 332 crore.

On the contrary, Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) candidate from Bordumsa-Diyun constituency in Changlang district, Madan Tanti is the poorest with Rs 40,000 worth movable properties, as per the report.

Top ten crorepati candidates with highest assets are Pema Khandu (Rs 332 crore), BJP's Lombo Tayeng from Mebo constituency (Rs 171 crore), NCP's Nikh Kamin from Bordumsa-Diyun (Rs 153 crore), BJP's Chowna Mein (Depty CM) from Chowkham (Rs 126 crore), NCP's Likha Saaya from Namsai (Rs 117 crore), NPP's Mayu Taring from Palin (Rs 112 crore), BJP's Tana Hali Tara (Doimukh, Rs 82 crore), BJP's Tsering Lhamu (Lumla, Rs 81 crore), BJP's Chow Zingnu Namchoom (Namsai, Rs 68 crore), and NCP's Toko Tatung (Yachuli, Rs 57 crore).

Ten candidates with lowest assets include, ADP's Madan Tanti from Bordumsa-Diyun (Rs 40,000), NPP's Dihom Kitnya (Changlang North, Rs 4 lakh), NCP's Aju Chije (Mechuka, Rs 5 lakh), INC's Jampa Thirnly Kunkhap (Lumla, Rs 10 lakh), Independent Taka Muang (Pasighat West, Rs 11 lakh), INC's Gollo Yapung Tana (Pakke-Kessang, Rs 12 lakh), Ind Holai Wangsa (Pongchao-Wakka, Rs 13 lakh), INC's Jeremai Kron (Tezu, Rs 13 lakh), INC's Tarh Johny (Palin, Rs 14 lakh), and ADP's Haren Tali from Lekang (Rs 17 lakh).

The average assets per contesting candidate is Rs 18.13 crore as compared to Rs 9.86 crore in 2019 elections. Among the major parties, the average assets per candidate for 59 BJP candidates is Rs 26.05 crore, 20 NPP candidates is Rs 16.95 crore, while 19 INC candidates have average assets of Rs 6.89 crore and 11 PPA nominees with average assets worth Rs 8.95 crore, the report added.

