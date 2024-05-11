13-Grenadiers of Indian Army dedicates fitness centre to public of Menchuka

ITANAGAR: The 13-Grenadiers of the Indian Army dedicated a fitness centre to the public of Menchuka under the border District of Shi Yomi on Friday.

Inaugurating the fitness centre Brigadier 13-Grenadiers M.D. Shahid said that the centre which is an initiative under Operation Sadbhavana, promoting 'fit India initiative' is a gift to the public for fostering positive relationships between the local people and Indian army.

ADC Menchuka, Tana Yaho expressing gratitude to the 13-Grenadiers Indian Army further added that the far-fetched dream of the public of Menchuka has been fulfilled with this initiative.

Among others, Shi Yomi SP Mijom Ete, 13-Grenadiers Commanding Officer SC Basera, HoDs, PRI members, GBs and public attended the event.

Also Read: Sikkim: Indian Army's Eastern Command Chief Reviews Operational Readiness in Sikkim Border Areas

Also Watch: