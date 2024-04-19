150 polling stations in Arunachal to be managed by women: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain

ITANAGAR: A total of 150 polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh, which will go to simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls on Friday, will be managed by women, a senior election official said on Thursday.

Over one thousand women officers and officials were deployed in 150 polling stations of the state to conduct the poll process, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain told a press conference.

“All these polling stations will be specially managed by women along with women security personnel deployed,” he said. Terming it as ‘unique’ for such a record number of women participating in the poll process this time, the CEO said that as many as six district election officers (DEOs) in the state are women.

“In Roing, the headquarters of Lower Dibang Valley district, the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police, including the majority of the polling officials, are women. It is encouraging that women are contributing in the election process,” Sain said.

Altogether 50,842 government employees have been deployed for conducting polls in the state. The CEO informed that a total of 2,073 polling teams on Thursday moved to their destination from various district headquarters. Sain added that as many as 864 vehicles transporting Electronic Voting Machines and other poll materials have been fitted with GPS systems. “The Election Commission has appointed 155 micro observers in vulnerable polling stations while 417 were deployed in the critical ones,” he said. Sain added that for monitoring of the poll process, webcasting and enabling communications on a real-time environment (ENCORE) would be done in 750 polling stations through online basis while offline webcast facility would be available in 342 polling stations.

The official said that as many as 87 inter-state nakas are operational in the state to thwart any anti-social elements from neighbouring states trying to disrupt polling. The CEO added that as many as 33,178 postal ballots were casted for the two Parliamentary constituencies in the state and 29, 548 people casted postal ballots for assembly constituencies.

Regarding the special provision by the Commission this time for home voting, the official informed that a total of 55 voters above 80 years casted their votes at home for the Lok Sabha seats while 123 casted for the assembly seats.

