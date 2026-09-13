70-year-old woman allegedly assaulted in Pablung village of Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR, Sep 12: A 70-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man while returning home from her agricultural fields in a remote village of Arunachal Pradesh, following which police arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on September 9 at Pablung village, where the elderly woman was returning after completing her work in the fields, police said.

According to the woman's account, the accused allegedly overpowered her on her way home, choked her and forced her to the ground. He allegedly fled after noticing people approaching the area. A video recorded after the incident showed the woman in distress as she narrated what had allegedly happened. She said she initially believed that people passing nearby would notice her and come to her assistance. However, the accused allegedly continued to restrain her before fleeing from the spot.

Following the complaint, police registered a case at Dambuk Police Station in Lower Dibang Valley district under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused, identified as Kangge Pertin, a resident of Pablung village, was arrested in connection with the case and produced before a magistrate, police said. The court subsequently remanded Pertin to 14 days' judicial custody, while further investigation into the alleged assault is in progress.

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