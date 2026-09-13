More MLAs in Talks to Join BJP in Meghalaya, Says A.L. Hek

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Political activity intensified in Meghalaya on Saturday, with senior BJP legislator A.L. Hek claiming that several sitting and former legislators from different parties are in talks to join the BJP.

Hek said leaders from different districts had approached the party, but their identities would be kept confidential. He also said discussions were continuing over the reported move of nine UDP MLAs to join the BJP, indicating that the development could happen soon.

"The day is not far. I am sure they are joining," Hek said, while noting that the final decision would be taken by the BJP's national leadership.On the demands raised by the UDP legislators, Hek said the BJP had agreed to many of them, though the final call rested with the national leadership. Hek said the BJP was preparing for the 2028 Assembly election and expressed confidence that the party would form the government in Meghalaya.

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