Aadhaar Vahan launched in Arunachal's Namsai district

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ITANAGAR: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched an Aadhaar Vahan service in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district to extend enrolment and updating facilities to residents of remote areas.

The initiative was launched on Wednesday by UIDAI's Regional Office in Guwahati in coordination with the Namsai district administration. The vehicle will travel across the district to provide Aadhaar services to residents of all age groups.

The campaign aims to improve Aadhaar coverage, particularly among children, and facilitate mandatory biometric updates. Officials said other districts with low Aadhaar coverage in Arunachal Pradesh would also be covered soon.

Residents have been urged to complete mandatory biometric updates for children at the ages of five and 15. Under existing rules, failure to complete the updates within the prescribed age windows of five to seven years and 15 to 17 years may result in the Aadhaar number being deactivated.

Updated biometric details help ensure smooth Aadhaar-based access to services such as school admissions, entrance examinations, scholarships, Direct Benefit Transfer schemes and APAAR ID, wherever applicable.

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