AAPSU Appeals for Separate Fast-Track Court to Address Surge in Sexual Assault and Trafficking Cases

ITANAGAR: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU), women wing, expressing concern over the rising cases of rape, sexual assault and trafficking of minor girls in the state, has appealed to the state government to establish a separate fast-track court to especially deal with such cases on Friday.

The union stated that, with the increasing numbers of criminal and other cases in the state, a single court is burdened with a huge task which ultimately is causing delay in serving justice on heinous crimes against women.

AAPSU Women wing president Ponung Darang, said, though the state police department is delivering excellent jobs in dealing such cases, the ultimate decision by the court is taking much long to serve justice. Therefore, it is necessary to have a separate fast-track court which will deal only with POSCO related cases.

Besides, she also suggested the state government establish a women police station (WPS) in every district headquarter and also ensure women and child helpline numbers are being operational to assist them in time.

“We (AAPSU) are a pressure group and are concerned over the increasing crime against women. Therefore, we will also be submitting a memorandum to the Home Minister appealing the same soon,” she said, while addressing the reporters at the press club.

Highlighting the updates on four major cases related to interstate sex racket, gang rape of minor at Daporijo, Longding sex racket, and Shi Yomi school rape and sexual exploitation case, Darang said that union has always been in touch with the respective district SP.

On the interstate sex racket, Darang said that the members recently met with the capital SP, Rohit Rajbir Singh. Wherein, the SP has informed that the 30 accused arrested in the case are under judicial custody, and soon the trial will commence. She said that a supplement chargesheet has also been filed in the case to ensure that the accused are served stern punishment.

The recent arrest of two accused by the capital police from Jollang, in connection to the Longding sex racket, Darang informed that a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted by the Longding SP. However, the union has appealed for proper investigation and to register a strong chargesheet. Both were arrested from a Restro-cum-Bar being operational at Jollang area. The total arrested in the case is nine, and all are in judicial custody.

“Since the owner of the land belonged to someone else and the bar was on lease, we appeal to the property owners to verify the purpose of business being carried out by the tenants to avoid any future complications,” she added.

In the case related to the Shi Yomi school incident, Darang said that the legal formalities of chargesheet and trial are completed. Now, the final argument which was supposed to be held on August 20 has been extended to August 28.

“In the case related to the gang rape of a 13-year-old minor at Daporijo, we would like to appeal to the public not to make negative comments on her. She is a minor, and such comments will only impact her mental health,” she said, adding that the union has also updated the case through the district SP.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Implementation of central schemes reviewed in state

Also Watch: