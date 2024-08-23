Meghalaya: Implementation of central schemes reviewed in state

Shillong: Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary on Wednesday reviewed various central schemes being implemented in Meghalaya during his visit to Shillong at the Secretariat.

Minister i/c of Water Resource Department, Government of Meghalaya, C Ymbon, was also present during the meeting along with other senior officials of the Government. The officials of the concerned department presented the achievements and challenges of various development schemes of the Central Government, like the Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Swachh Bharat Mission, and schemes of Health and Family welfare. During his brief address, the Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress in the implementation of the schemes in Meghalaya and lauded the state departments for their work.

The Minister commended the State for its progress with the Jal Jeevan Mission, noting, “The State of Meghalaya has already done a great job at the Jal Jeevan Mission implementation.” He offered suggestions for mitigating the scarcity of water during the dry season, including the construction of reservoirs. He proposed, “Instead of depending solely on streams, reservoirs can be built to store rainwater, purify it, and use it effectively.” He explained that storing rainwater from regions with heavy rainfall could be beneficial for hilly areas, thereby providing a reliable water source during dry periods. The Minister highlighted the Government’s significant mission to provide safe drinking water to every household—the Jal Jeevan Mission. “It is a big mission of the Government of India to give safe drinking water to each and every house,” he stated. He emphasized that providing clean water not only benefits health but also positively impacts other sectors. He acknowledged the ongoing health challenges posed by communicable diseases, infections, and waterborne illnesses, and noted that the Swachh Bharat Mission has contributed to improvements in sanitation over the years. The Minister stressed the need for continued awareness regarding water and food contamination.

Dr. Raj Bhushan addressed the concerns regarding water contamination in streams and acknowledged the State’s current efforts in this area. On the topics of Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), he highlighted the importance of education and specifically the importance of increasing female literacy. “Awareness is the most important component for reducing MMR and IMR,” he said. He pointed out that in areas with higher female literacy rates, these mortality rates tend to be lower. Therefore, education is crucial for reducing these rates. Improving water quality and sanitation also plays a significant role in decreasing Infant Mortality Rates, which can be further enhanced through increased female literacy.” He commended the State’s efforts in these areas in recent years. The Minister acknowledged that despite challenges such as transportation issues and steep terrain, the State has performed better in many significant indicators. The Minister praised Meghalaya’s dedication and teamwork and reiterated the Central Government’s commitment to assist in achieving further progress. The Minister, who is on a four-day visit to Meghalaya, will visit South West Khasi Hills tomorrow and review the implementation of various central government schemes in the district. He will also visit the ongoing infrastructure project sites in the district, stated a press release.

