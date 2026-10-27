Siang Upper Multipurpose Project: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu calls for transparency

OUR CORRESPONDENT3

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has called for greater transparency and public awareness on the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), stressing the need for accurate information and open dialogue to address public concerns.

Khandu made the remarks during an all-party meeting of legislators on the project's pre-feasibility report (PFR) and a separate interaction with the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) and community-based organisations (CBOs) on Sunday.

The discussions covered the project's strategic importance, national security, environmental implications and the concerns of people in the Siang Valley, where sections of the local population have opposed the proposal.

The chief minister said misinformation and misconceptions had fuelled apprehensions and stressed the need to bridge the information gap through transparency and constructive engagement. He said the interaction with AITF and CBOs aimed to strengthen collective efforts to raise awareness across the state.

Khandu reiterated that the government's priority was to safeguard national interests while respecting the rights and aspirations of Siang Valley residents. The proposed hydropower and multipurpose project has drawn opposition over concerns about ancestral land, customary rights, possible displacement, environmental damage, seismic risks and its potential impact on traditional livelihoods and the river ecosystem.

Opposition intensified recently, culminating in a 12-hour bandh in East Siang district during which violence, arson and damage to public and private property were reported, including the burning of an NHPC office and a police station.

The latest consultations came amid continuing demands from local groups for greater consultation and clarity on the project's potential environmental, social and strategic implications.

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