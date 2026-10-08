NPP faces no anti-incumbency in Meghalaya, says Wailadmiki Shylla

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG, Oct 7: National People's Party (NPP) leader and MDA Government Spokesperson Wailadmiki Shylla on Wednesday said there was no anti-incumbency factor against the NPP despite the party being in power in Meghalaya for almost 10 years, asserting that the party remained united and confident in the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

"Wherever I go, I think people themselves say that there is no other government which has worked so much like this government. There is no instance where there is a crack of anything within NPP MLAs or the party leadership. No doubt, rumours are always there, but we have proved it time and again that the NPP family is united. If you compare the last five years, this is a coalition of almost every political party except Congress. We are very confident in the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma," Shylla said.

Asked about reports that the NPP could deny tickets to some sitting MLAs amid 33 legislators and a growing pool of aspirants ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections, Shylla said, "We have to take a unanimous decision by the party leaders at the top level."

On the NPP Parliamentary Party meeting held on Tuesday night, Shylla said, "Last night we had a meeting, and that meeting was not anything new. We have a practice where we meet once every three months. Yesterday was one such meeting where we sat and discussed governance and other things."

On the recent political developments, he said, "Regarding the political development, as you know, in politics, it keeps on changing. It's dynamic, and that's why we don't have much [to worry about] as the shift is from the government to the government, from UDP to BJP. So that's why NPP is not having sleepless nights, I don't think. We are stronger than before."

On political leaders joining the BJP from the Jaintia Hills region, Shylla said, "They were somewhere in some political party; there is nothing new. This is something normal in politics."

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