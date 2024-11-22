Actor Pankaj Tripathi Collaborates With Arunachal Pradesh Government To Promote Theatre

ITANAGAR: Actor Pankaj Tripathi has been appointed as the festival ambassador for the 2024 Arunachal Rang Mahotsav, aligning with the Arunachal Pradesh government’s efforts to promote theatre and showcase the state’s cultural heritage. The festival, held from November 22 to December 5, is the largest international theatre festival in Northeast India.

Tripathi, who is well-known for his parts in the Mirzapur trilogy, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Gangs of Wasseypur, said he was honoured to be involved in the project. The actor, who is from Belsand village in Bihar, has won praise from all over the world for his versatile and authentic roles in films and television.

Tripathi's participation is anticipated to raise awareness of the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav and stimulate more interest in theatre in the region.