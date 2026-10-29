AITF to form peace panel to defuse tensions over Siang hydropower project

Our correspondent

Itanagar: The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF), an apex body representing indigenous communities in Arunachal Pradesh, on Wednesday announced plans to constitute a high-level committee to facilitate dialogue and restore peace in the Siang region amid continuing tensions over the proposed 11,000-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). Addressing reporters at the Press Club here, AITF general secretary Tapi Tai said the forum was taking the initiative suo motu to assess the ground situation following recent incidents of violence in Pasighat and Geku and explore ways to resolve the issue amicably.

An AITF peace committee, comprising representatives from different indigenous communities, will function under the proposed high-level committee and engage with stakeholders to bridge communication gaps, he said. Expressing concern over the prevailing situation, Tai said a significant communication gap existed between community members and families affected by the proposed project.

He said the committee would adopt a neutral and independent approach, with the primary objective of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the Siang belt.

The forum strongly opposed the heavy deployment of security personnel in Pasighat and adjoining areas, criticising the state government's handling of the situation and calling for dialogue instead of an increased security presence. It said it had previously urged the government to engage directly with affected families to address their concerns.

AITF also appealed to government officials, intellectuals, grassroots institutions, youth organisations and other stakeholders to participate in constructive discussions, stressing that meaningful consultations, mutual understanding and confidence-building measures were essential to prevent further escalation.

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