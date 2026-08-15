AR organises patriotic rallies, youth activities in remote Manipur villages ahead of Independence Day

IMPHAL: Ahead of the Independence Day, the Assam Rifles organised a series of patriotic rallies, youth engagement programmes, fitness activities, environmental initiatives and cleanliness drives across remote villages in Manipur, officials said.

A Defence Spokesman said on Thursday that the initiatives were conducted in three mountainous districts — Kamjong, Tengnoupal and Churachandpur districts on August 12 and 13 as part of nationwide celebrations ahead of the 80th Independence Day.

The programmes also commemorated 150 years of Vande Mataram and promoted the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, besides fostering national integration and strengthening the bond between the security forces and local communities.

In Kamjong district, the Assam Rifles conducted a Tiranga distribution and flag-dignity awareness drive at Phaikoh village on Thursday, followed by a Tiranga Run in which schoolchildren and local residents carried the National Flag and raised patriotic slogans.

At Good Shepherd School in Kasom Khullen, 240 students and 20 teachers joined Assam Rifles personnel in a Vande Mataram recitation and Tiranga Rally led by a senior official of Hungbei Company Operating Base (COB).

A patriotic awareness session was also held at Aishi village to inspire local youth on the values of unity, harmony and responsible citizenship.

In Tengnoupal district, which shares the border with Myanmar, the Assam Rifles conducted a Tiranga Run on August 12, drawing around 160 participants.

The event concluded with cultural performances by local students and a Vande Mataram presentation by the Assam Rifles Pipe Band. On Thursday, nearly 500 people, including local residents, Assam Rifles personnel and Border Security Force personnel, participated in the ‘Run Moreh Run’ marathon.

The participants ran from New KLP to the Integrated Check Post Complex in Moreh amid persistent rainfall. The event concluded with a cultural programme by students of Jehovah Jireh (JJ) Homes and a Pipe Band recital. (IANS)

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