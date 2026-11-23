CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: American rapper Swae Lee's performance at Meghalaya's Cherry Blossom Festival took an unexpected turn on Saturday night after a concertgoer allegedly threw beer towards his face, prompting the international star to halt his show and confront the crowd.

The 33-year-old rapper was performing at the Madan Kurkalang Sports Complex in Bhoirymbong when the incident occurred. As he was about to begin his next track, Swae Lee stopped the music and repeatedly asked the audience who had thrown the drink.

After identifying the suspected fan, Swae Lee asked his security team to intervene and remove him from the venue. Videos circulating on social media showed the rapper directing security personnel to escort the concertgoer out.

The incident disrupted the performance, turning a night of music and celebration into an unexpected confrontation.

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