Anini named ‘best emerging adventure destination’ at ATOAI convention

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Anini in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley district has been conferred the “Best Emerging Adventure Destination” award at the 17th Annual Convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), held in Srinagar, marking a significant milestone for the state’s growing adventure tourism sector.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the achievement, calling it a proud and happy moment for the state.

“Delighted that Anini has been conferred the ‘Best Emerging Adventure Destination’ at the 17th ATOAI Annual Convention in Srinagar. This recognition highlights Anini’s immense natural beauty and adventure potential,” Khandu said in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also welcomed the recognition, stating that the honour reflects Anini’s breathtaking natural beauty, vibrant indigenous culture and vast adventure tourism potential.

“I commend the local communities, tourism stakeholders and all those who have worked tirelessly to put Anini on the national adventure tourism map. This honour inspires us to further strengthen Arunachal as a premier destination for adventure, sustainable and responsible tourism,” Mein said in a social media post. The award was presented by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and received by Anini District Tourism Officer Lamwang Aran.

The honour stands as a testament to the sustained efforts of the state tourism department, local tourism stakeholders and the people of Anini in nurturing a model of adventure tourism rooted in responsibility, resilience and respect for nature. The recognition marks a proud chapter for Dibang Valley and reinforces Arunachal Pradesh’s growing presence on the national adventure tourism map.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh Security Forces Apprehend NSCN-IM Cadre