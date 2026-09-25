ANSU 12-hour bandh over education-related demands disrupts normal life in Itanagar

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ITANAGAR: Normal life was disrupted in Arunachal Pradesh's capital on Thursday as the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) enforced a 12-hour bandh over the government's alleged failure to act on its three education-related demands.

The demands included action on 56 identified schools in seven Nyishi-inhabited districts, early commencement of the Government Engineering College at Toru in Papum Pare district and establishment of a special needs school in Pakke-Kessang district.

The dawn-to-dusk bandh brought most commercial activities to a standstill, with shops, markets and business establishments remaining closed, police said. Attendance in government offices was also thin, while vehicular movement was severely affected as bandh supporters stopped vehicles at several locations. Emergency services were kept outside the purview of the shutdown.

The Itanagar Capital Region administration had declared the bandh illegal and unlawful, but ANSU proceeded with its programme. ICR Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar said the bandh was largely peaceful, barring a few incidents in which a vehicle and a scooter were allegedly set on fire by bandh enforcers at Itanagar and Naharlagun during the early hours.

"We also rescued several motorcycles parked on the roadside so that they may not be set on fire," Basar said. Police also escorted passengers to Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi and assisted officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board to ensure their safe movement.

Heavy security deployment was made at key locations across the capital to maintain law and order. Minor tensions were reported at some places between protesters and security personnel, the SP said.

ANSU representatives had met Home Minister Mama Natung and Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Wednesday, but the talks remained unfruitful, following which the union proceeded with the bandh.

ANSU president Ashok Doka said the union would observe a 48-hour democratic bandh across Arunachal Pradesh from September 28 if the state government failed to respond to its pending education-related demands.

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