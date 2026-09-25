Meghalaya: Three More UDP MLAs May Join NPP; BJP Move Also Speculated

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With the merger letter of eight United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs to the BJP yet to be submitted to the office of the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly even 24 hours after their reported move, speculation has emerged that another UDP MLA may join the saffron party.

Although the possibility remains unconfirmed and may not materialise, the remaining UDP MLAs have maintained silence over the development. The political uncertainty has also triggered speculation over whether the three remaining UDP MLAs could move towards the National People's Party (NPP), or whether at least one of them could join the BJP.

UDP MLA from Ranikor, Renikton Tongkhar Lyngdoh, said he was not worried about the BJP's expansion, maintaining that the strength of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) remained unchanged.

Asked whether he had any plan to join the NPP, Tongkhar declined to comment, saying, "The question may be too big for me to have a say."

On the reported decision of eight UDP MLAs to join the BJP, Tongkhar refused to react, saying, "It does not affect me."

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