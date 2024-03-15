APLS, Delhi branch installs library at Arunachal Bhawan

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: In continuation with its objective to spread literary works of Arunachalee writers, the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) has established a mini library at New Delhi’s Arunachal Bhawan.

Inaugurating the library on Wednesday, APLS president Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi said that the mini library would be helpful to give the visitors a first-hand experience of literature of Arunachal Pradesh.

The mini library is equipped with more than 100 books mostly written by Arunachalee writers. Visitors who stay in the Bhawan can borrow books from the reception counter of Arunachal Bhawan after registering their name and room no.

The inauguration programme was attended by Dr Jamuna Bini, Dr Taro Sindik and Inumani Das Bora on behalf of APLS central executive committee.

Members of APLS Delhi branch also celebrated its first foundation at Arunachal House, Chanakyapuri, on Wednesday. A literary programme was also organised as a part of the celebration at the Arunachal House Auditorium.

Informing the gathering Thongchi said that this year Sahitya Akademi has invited 10 writers from Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing festival of letters 2024. The invited writers included Thongchi, Mamang Dai, Dr Jamuna Bini, Kaling Borang, H R Bado, Gyati Rana, Gankhu Sumnyan, Dr Taro Sindik, Tumbom Riba and Wanggo Socia.

Thongchi congratulated Tamil writer Kannaiyan Daksnamurthy and Mamang Dai, as the former has won the Sahitya Akademi translation award 2023 for translating the novel “The Black Hill” written by Mamang Dai.

“Karungunram”, the Tamil version of the novel “The Black Hill”, written in English is a gripping story of tribal communities interwoven with the turbulent journey of a French Jesuit priest in Northeast India, written by Mamang Dai, the first Sahitya Akademi award winner writer from Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh Raj Bhawan celebrates Foundation Day of Assam