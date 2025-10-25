APSCPCR Calls for Stricter Safety Measures at Children’s Parks After Ziro Incident

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has called for strict safety measures at children’s parks and tourist spots after a child was injured due to alleged negligence at the Children’s Park of Kasa Resort in Ziro, earlier this month. Chairing a review meeting at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday, APSCPCR Chairperson Ratan Anya stressed the need for preventive action and directed authorities to ensure proper safety infrastructure at such recreational sites. The incident occurred on October 2 last. Assistant commissioner Radhe Tatung informed that the district administration immediately ordered the closure of the park for all tourist activities and formed a board comprising an administrative officer, police and PWD JE to inspect the site and submit a report, which was shared during the meeting. Deputy superintendent of police Ojing Lego briefed on the police action taken, while the attending doctor updated members on the child's medical condition and technical aspects of the case. Appreciating the swift response of the administration, police, and parents who reported the matter, Anya directed that warning and safety boards must be installed at children’s parks and tourist locations, emergency contact numbers for ambulance and police be prominently displayed, and first-aid boxes be made mandatory at all such places.

