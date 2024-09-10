APYC: Tirap, Changlang, and Longding Not a Disturbed Area; Locals Upset by Misconceptions

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has stated that the ‘disturbed area’ tag on Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) districts in Arunachal Pradesh is far from reality, and the locals of the troubled districts are deeply hurt by the perception of the outer world about their region.

This misconception has caused fear psychosis in people’s minds. Even government officials refuse to work in the region, which hampers overall development, APYC President Tarh Johny said. He appealed to the government officials to diligently serve the people of the region and to be agents of change and prosperity. The APYC leader also appealed to the government to create employment opportunities for the unemployed youths of the three eastern districts of the northeastern state.

Johny said that the region has great potential to be transformed into a tourist destination.

The tourism industry could be boosted to attract tourists, which can be a perennial source of revenue that would benefit both the locals here and the state government, he added.

