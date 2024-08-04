Arunachal: CM Khandu Congratulates Tarh Nikam and Rakhe Sumpa for Winning Gold at Taekwondo Championships

ITANAGAR: In a moment of immense pride for Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended heartfelt congratulations to Kyorugi competitors Tarh Nikam and Rakhe Sumpa for exceptional performances at 7th National Cadet Kyorugi Taekwondo Championships 2024 held in Visakhapatnam. Both athletes secured gold medals. This marks significant achievement for state in national arena.

Tarh Nikam hails from Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh. He showcased exceptional skills in under 53 kg Kyorugi event. His dedication and hard work paid off. He clinched gold medal bringing pride to district and state. Nikam's achievement serves as testament to growing talent in Arunachal Pradesh's sports community. It highlights potential of young athletes from region.

Rakhe Sumpa is another talented competitor from Arunachal Pradesh. He secured gold medal in 37-51 kg Kyorugi category. Sumpa's remarkable performance at championships further emphasized prowess of Arunachal's athletes in sport of Taekwondo. His victory reflects rigorous training and determination exhibited by young sportspeople in state

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to microblogging platform X to express admiration and pride for athletes. In congratulatory message for Tarh Nikam Khandu "Congratulations to Tarh Nikam from Kurung Kumey district on winning Gold in under 53 kg Kyorugi event at 7th National Cadet Kyorugi Taekwondo Championships 2024 in Visakhapatnam!"

Similarly, CM Khandu praised Rakhe Sumpa's achievement. He stated, "Moment of pride as Rakhe Sumpa of Arunachal Pradesh has won Gold in 37-51 kg Kyorugi category at 7th National Taekwondo Championship." This message underscored pride and joy felt by state for Sumpa's success.

7th National Cadet Kyorugi Taekwondo Championships 2024 in Visakhapatnam served as platform for young athletes from across nation to display talent. It allowed them to compete at high level. The event witnessed fierce competition. The participants demonstrated exceptional skills, sportsmanship was evident throughout.

The victories of Tarh Nikam and Rakhe Sumpa are expected to inspire many young athletes in Arunachal Pradesh to pursue dreams in sports particularly in Taekwondo Their success is shining example of what can be achieved through dedication hard work and right support from community and government.

As Arunachal Pradesh celebrates achievements of these young champions state looks forward to nurturing more talent. Continuing tradition of excellence in sports is paramount recognition and encouragement from leaders like CM Pema Khandu play crucial role in motivating young athletes as they strive for greatness.