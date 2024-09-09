Tripura CM flags off 16 vehicles in Agartala to enhance state's transportation facilities

Agartala: Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday flagged off 16 vehicles to enhance state's transportation facilities, during the road safety programme organised by Tripura transport department in Agartala. CM Manik Saha said that out of the 16 vehicles, 8 interceptor vehicles have been given to police and traffic departments, and 8 vehicles have been given to transport department.

"The road safety programme should have been organized earlier but then there was a flood so this programme was done today. Out of the 16 vehicles 8 interceptor vehicles have been given to police and traffic and 8 vehicles have been given to the transport office, this has been done with a view to develop infrastructure," CM Saha said.

The CM further mentioned that a driving school has been opened by the department.

"A school has also been opened here where driving training will be given, women have been trained and certificates have been given," CM Saha said.

CM Saha further added, "Vehicles have increased in Tripura, We don't want accidents, we are working to reduce accidents by at least 10% percent."

Earlier on Saturday, CM Saha attended 75th anniversary celebration of Ramakrishna Mahavidyalaya in Tripura's Kailashahar.

In a post on X, CM Manik Saha, extended his best wishes to the students, alumni, and faculty members.

