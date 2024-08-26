Army Conducts Medical Camp on Indo-Tibet Border

TAWANG: The Indian Army, under operation Sadbhavna, conducted a medical and veterinary camp in the remote hamlet of Kumrotsar, situated near the Indo-Tibet border in Tawang district. The initiative reaffirms the Army's unwavering commitment to nation building and its dedication to improving the quality of life in the remote border regions.

Kumrotsar, is a remote hamlet between Taktsang village and Groleythang with a population strength below 100, mainly Yak graziers, and faces severe challenges due to the absence of any hospital or medical facility nearby.

Addressing the critical needs, the Indian Army's medical and veterinary camp brought much needed relief to the residents of Kumrotsar. The medical camp provided free, high quality medical services to the villagers, ensuring that the medical services reached all residents of the hamlet. In addition, veterinary care was provided for the livestock, which is crucial for the livelihood in these areas.

